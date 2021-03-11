Business Development Centre launches 3-day Spring Gala

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan has called for encouraging talented and skilled women in KP to come forward and contribute to the business activities in KP.

He said this while inaugurating a three-day Spring Gala organized by Women Business Development Centre under the auspices of Small Industries Development Board, said an official handout.

Managing Director Small Industrial Development Board Ghazanfar Ali and Project Manager Shehryar Ahmed were also present.

The special assistant said women should launch online system to promote their businesses as soon as possible. He said the government was working for the promotion of women entrepreneurship in the province.

Karim Khan urged the women to come forward and work with the provincial KP government to bring economic prosperity to the province.