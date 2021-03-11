Manhandling of PML-N leaders protested

BANNU: The members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, North Waziristan and Bannu chapters, on Wednesday blocked the road to protest the manhandling of their leaders by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers at the D-Chowk in Islamabad a few days ago.

Holding the rally outside the Bannu Press Club and blocking the road for traffic, the protesters chanted slogans against PTI-led government and demanded resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the protesters, PML-N activists Malik Liaqat Ali Khan and Malik Zahid Khan Mandan believed the PTI had introduced indecency in politics, which would have far-reaching effects on the democratic culture and norms in the country.

They condemned the “un-parliamentary” attitude of the PTI supporters and hooliganism against the PML-N leaders.