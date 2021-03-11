Imamia Council formed to promote harmony

PESHAWAR: The elders of the Shia community have formed the Imamia Council to promote sectarian harmony and help fight sectarianism.

Speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday, Syed Azhar Ali Shah asked the religious scholars to help wage a struggle against sectarianism.

Patron-in-chief of Imamia Council Shahid Imdad Baig, senior vice-president Syed Imaduddin Naqvi, vice-president Zakir Zulfiqar Haideri, general secretary Haider Ali, Irfan Saleem, Agha Syed Azhar Ali Shah Kazmi, Prof Mulazim Hussain, Syed Ibrar Hussain Jaffari, Asad Ali Niazi and others were present on the occasion.

They highlighted the aim and objectives of the formation of the Imamia Council, the importance of unity, joint struggle.