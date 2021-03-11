close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 11, 2021

Case registered against Capt Safdar

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: A police station in Peshawar lodged a case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (retired) Muhammad Safdar last month for his remarks during a press conference, it was learnt.

When contacted, the police officials expressed ignorance about such a first information report. However, later it was confirmed that the case had been lodged a month ago against Safdar who is also the son-in-law of the PML-N supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Latest News

More From Peshawar