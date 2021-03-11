Case registered against Capt Safdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A police station in Peshawar lodged a case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (retired) Muhammad Safdar last month for his remarks during a press conference, it was learnt.
When contacted, the police officials expressed ignorance about such a first information report. However, later it was confirmed that the case had been lodged a month ago against Safdar who is also the son-in-law of the PML-N supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.