Martyred cop laid to rest

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman martyred in an attack was laid to rest on Wednesday with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Malugul.

The police spokesperson Shahid Hameed said the martyred cop, Muhammad Mustafa, posted at the Dadiwala Police Station, was heading to his home in Yaseen Manjiwala at night when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him near the Kurram Bridge Toll Plaza on Indus Highway and he lost life instantly.

His funeral prayer was offered at the Police Lines. A large number of people, social figures and District Police Officer Imran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, Pak Army officers, police officers, relatives of the martyr were in attendance.