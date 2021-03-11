Clashes re-erupt in Waziristan over land dispute

WANA: Clashes again erupted on Wednesday between the Zalikhel and Dotani tribes over the land dispute in Karkanra area in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district.

Locals said that armed men of Zalikhel and Dotani tribes, the sub-tribes of Ahmadzai Wazir, had taken positions on the mountain tops and homes and had been using light and heavy weapons against each other since last night. However, there were no reports about the casualties.

It may be mentioned that two persons, one each from Zalikhel and Dotani tribes, had been killed and four others sustained injuries in the previous clashes between the tribes recently.

The elders of the area questioned the role of the police and other law-enforcing agencies to put a halt to the clashes between the two tribes.

They asked the district administration to take practical steps for settling the land dispute once and for all.