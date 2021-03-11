Excelling SHOs awarded

PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police Yasir Afridi on Wednesday awarded commendation certificate to the station house officers (SHOs) for performed well during the campaign against proclaimed offenders.

A press release said the SSP awarded SHO of Mathra Taimur Saleem for being on top in the campaign while SHO Pishtakhara Hafeezur Rehman and SHO Faqirabad Hassan Khan were awarded for second and third positions.

It said overall the Rural Sub-Division remained on the top during the campaign followed by Cantt and City divisions. Among the sub-divisions, Hayatabad remained on the top, followed by Warsak and Badaber sub-divisions.