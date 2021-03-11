Thorley, Hepetema suspended after Premiership dismissals

LONDON: Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley and London Irish centre Terrence Hepetema have been given respective four and three-week bans after being sent off last weekend.

Thorley was dismissed by referee Matthew Carley in the 28th minute of Gloucester’s 20-19 Gallagher Premiership victory at Wasps for a dangerous tackle on home full-back Rob Miller.

England international Thorley contested the charge, but it was upheld by an online independent disciplinary panel who gave him a four-week suspension. He is free to play again on April 6.

The panel said: “Having considered all of the evidence alongside helpful and extensive submissions from both parties the panel decided that the red card issued by the referee should be upheld.

“Because this incident involved contact with the head, the panel was required by the regulations to impose at least a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

“The panel then applied the maximum amount of mitigation available, given the player had contested the red card.”

Hepetema was sent off by Wayne Barnes in the 59th minute of Irish’s 33-32 Premiership defeat at Leicester for a dangerous tackle on Tigers winger Kobus Van Wyk.

He accepted the charge and can play again on March 30 after serving a three-week suspension. “The player and the club gave evidence to the panel in relation to the mechanics of the tackle,” the panel said.