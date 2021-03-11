The PTI-led government and the PDM are engaged in a war of words following the Senate elections. Tremendous energy and precious time is being wasted by the two sides to get a majority in the Senate for the election of the chairman of the Senate. In the meanwhile, both sides have been ignoring the real challenges of Pakistan.

At present, people are more interested in knowing what the government is doing for their welfare.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad