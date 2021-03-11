It’s a mess

My wife and I registered for the Covid-19 vaccine at 1166. On March 10, we received an SMS from the authorities. My wife and I have been called to different hospitals. (I’ll be vaccinated at BBS Hospital in Abbottabad and my wife at CH Sherwan) The latter is around two-hour-long journey away from Abbottabad. It is important to mention that my wife and I have the same residential address on our CNICs. The same situation was faced by my close friends who are residing in Abbottabad but were asked to report to either Nathiagali or the Kala Pani village.

The story does not end here. When I called BBS hospital, I was informed that the hospital is not vaccinating people who are younger than 80. The hospital staff added that I shouldn’t come for vaccination. Who’s to blame for this confusion?

Dr Munawar Aziz

Abbottabad