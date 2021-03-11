On March 6, a motorcyclist was killed in Islamabad when the string of a stray kite slit his throat. A day earlier, a lecturer was killed in Lahore when a stray kite’s string ran across his neck. In Gujranwala, too, the killer string badly injured three people. Every year, the metallic string claims dozens of innocent lives even though kite flying is banned in Punjab. The other day, a senior official of the Islamabad traffic police advised people to fix safety rods on their motorcycles to avoid such accidents as if it is not the duty of the police to save people from the destructive consequences of these illegal activities.

The authorities concerned need to strictly implement the ban on kite flying and adopt serious measures to put an end to the manufacturing of the metallic kite string.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad