The way out

The recent incident where PML-N leaders, including Marriyum Aurangzeb, were mishandled by PTI workers must be condemned at all levels. It didn’t only mar the scenes of jubilation among party workers as Imran Khan had just won the vote of confidence in parliament, but also added fuel to the fire in the already tense relations between the PTI and the PDM.

However, it was an expected scenario. The fiery speeches made on the floor of parliament and TV talk shows had first polluted social media by verbal abuses, and has now taken the ugly form of physical attacks. Enough is enough! It’s time for some cooling process. For that, someone from the PTI’s highest level should offer an apology or express remorse for insulting a woman. If it doesn’t happen, we will witness more chaos in the future.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi