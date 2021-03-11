Honorary Doctorate for James Shera

LONDON: The Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP) is delighted with the news that its Chair, Dr James Shera MBE, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Coventry University.

The award is in recognition of James’ contribution to intercultural and interfaith harmony and multicultural education, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The award has come as a surprise to James, only having received an honorary doctorate weeks earlier from the Forman Christian College University in Lahore, it added.

“These awards add to the list of James’ existing accolades of being the longest serving Pakistani councillor in the UK, being awarded the Star of Pakistan for services to community and interfaith relations, an MBE in 2007 and becoming an Honorary Freeman of Rugby Borough in 2017.”

Junaid Hussain, Chief Executive of EQuIP, said: “We are absolutely delighted for James and are so proud of his recent award from Coventry University and all of his achievements over the years.