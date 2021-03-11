ECP rejects PTI’s plea, notifies Gilani’s victory

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified the victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani after it rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the withholding of the notification over a video in which Gilani’s son Ali Haider can be seen allegedly speaking to ruling party lawmakers about spoiling their votes.

The ECP, however, admitted for hearing a plea to discuss the video on March 22, and issued notices to all the parties in the matter. Commenting on the ECP’s ruling outside the commission, PTI parliamentarian Maleeka Bokhari said the first part of the petition, related to the video, had been held maintainable and termed it a “victory” for the party.

She called on Yousuf Raza Gilani to remove himself from the Senate chairmanship race. “Yousuf Raza Gilani has no longer any moral justification to contest the Senate chairman election,” she added. She questioned the former prime minister’s status of being “Sadiq and Ameen”.

PTI parliamentarian Farrukh Habib said the ECP had screened Ali Haider Gilani’s alleged video and issued notices into the matter. “It means the ECP has seen our evidence and there is credibility in them,” he said.

Gilani’s victory was an upset for the government, which had fielded Hafeez Sheikh as its candidate for the Islamabad general seat.

Moments after its decision was announced, the ECP issued the victory notification for Gilani and PTI’s Fawzia Arshad as the returned candidates on Islamabad’s General and Women’s seat, respectively.

According to the ECP notification, the winning candidates were declared as returned candidates on general, women, non-Muslim, and technocrats, including Ulema seats from the federal capital, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from Punjab on general seats were Kamil Ali Agha (PML), Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Aon Abbas (PTI), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI), Sajid Mir (PML-N) and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N).

The returned candidates on technocrats seats were Azam Nazeer Tarar (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI) while Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI) and Saadia Abbasi were declared returned candidates on women seats.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from KP were Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Liaquat Khan Tarakai (PTI), Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Faisal Saleem Rehman (PTI), Atta-ur-Rehman (JUI-P) aand Zeeshan Khan Zada (PTI) on general seats while on technocrats, including ulema seats, Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI) and Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand (PTI) were declared as returned candidates, besides Sania Nishtar (PTI), Falak Naz (PTI) on women seat and Gurdeep Singh (PTI) on non-Muslim seat.

From Sindh, the returned candidates on general seats were Sherry Rehman (PPP), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM-P), Saleem Mandviwala (PPP), Taj Haider (PPP), Faisal Vawda (PTI), Shahadat Awan (PPP) and Jam Mahtab Hussain (PPP).

On technocrats seats, Farooq Hamid Naek (PPP) and Saifullah Abro (PTI) were declared returned candidates, besides Palwasha Khan (PPP) and Khalida Ateeb (MQM-P) on women seats.

From Balochistan, the returned candidates on general seats were Abdul Qadir (independent, who later joined PTI), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUI-P), Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (BAP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Manzoor Ahmed (BAP), and Sarfraz Bugti (BAP).

On technocrats seats the returned candidates were Kamran Murtaza (JUI-P) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP), while on women seats the returned candidates were Samina Mumtaz (BAP) and Naseema Ehsan (independent), while Danesh Kumar (BAP) on non-Muslim seat.