Black London residents speak out on Meghan interview

LONDON: Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry raised expectations of a more modern, diverse monarchy.

But the couple’s claims of racism in the royal family, after one unnamed member asked about how dark their young son’s skin would be, have angered many in Britain’s black community. Here is a selection of views from residents of Brixton, the heart of London’s British-Caribbean population.

Many of the interviewees declined to be named in full. "I said to my son: you know the monarchy, the kings and queens of these countries, for centuries have been discriminating, pillaging other countries, colonisation.

"Let’s not hide the fact that it (racism) could never be eradicated in full and anyone who thinks that, in that monarchy, is a fool to themselves, as in society. Forget about just monarchy, society itself.

"What she (Meghan) is doing is highlighting what’s going on in the world. And the year has been, you know, a traumatic year. "It has all come out, more than anything anywhere else, in politics altogether.

"Seeing (US former president Donald) Trump, seeing Brexit, just seeing everything that was maybe what people think was beneath the surface, but it has always been there and now it is being exposed."

"Being of mixed-race heritage myself, I have been watching Meghan all along as have most of our community: black, white and indifferent. "So I’m not actually surprised about the interview, I’m happy the truth was told and I think it was a long time coming."

"This accusation is not coming from somebody outside. What is very interesting is that this accusation, on the opposite, is coming from one of themselves. "And from my point of view they are not telling me anything I don’t know. Because I have been seeing these things a long time. Colonialism is racism."

"I was born here, and England is an institutionally racist country whether they care to accept it or acknowledge it or not. "Or maybe you have to be of a certain race to be able to see racism, I don’t know.

"But I think it is very sad that it should project out like that. She (Meghan) is a mixed-race, she’s a black woman... "If there was no problem for him to marry her, why procreation should be a problem?"