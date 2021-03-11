close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 11, 2021

Greek students keep up protests

World

AFP
March 11, 2021

ATHENS: More than 1,000 students kept up protests on Wednesday in the Greek capital after evening clashes with security forces over bitter allegations of police violence. The authorities reported 10 officers were hurt on Tuesday evening -- one with serious head injuries -- and 16 people were arrested on the sidelines of a demonstration by some 5,000 people. Two hundred hooded protesters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at a police station in the Nea Smyrni suburb, AFP reported.

Latest News

More From World