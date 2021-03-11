Greek students keep up protests

ATHENS: More than 1,000 students kept up protests on Wednesday in the Greek capital after evening clashes with security forces over bitter allegations of police violence. The authorities reported 10 officers were hurt on Tuesday evening -- one with serious head injuries -- and 16 people were arrested on the sidelines of a demonstration by some 5,000 people. Two hundred hooded protesters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at a police station in the Nea Smyrni suburb, AFP reported.