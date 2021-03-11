China accuses US admiral of ‘hyping up’ threat of Taiwan invasion

BEIJING, China: China on Wednesday accused a top US commander of attempting to "hype up" the threat of an invasion of Taiwan to inflate Washington’s defence spend and justify its own military chicanery in Asia.

The US’ top military officer in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson, on Tuesday said China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, as Beijing accelerates its moves to supplant American military power in Asia.

Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, whose leaders view the island as part of their territory and which they have vowed to one day take back.

"I worry that they’re (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050," Davidson said. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he told a US Senate committee.

Taiwan split from China at the end of a civil war in 1949 and exists under the constant threat of invasion by the mainland. Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, but remains the island’s most important unofficial ally and military backer.

Beijing was swift to bat away the admiral’s comments. "Some US people continue to use the Taiwan issue to hype up China’s military threat," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.