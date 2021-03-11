close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
AFP
March 11, 2021

SL invites Myanmar FM

World

AFP
March 11, 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has invited the new foreign minister of Myanmar’s junta to a regional meeting next month, sparking accusations on social media that Colombo is tacitly endorsing the military coup. There has been no formal international recognition of the regime which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 although Wunna Maung Lwin, the junta’s newly appointed foreign minister, has met virtually and physically with some regional counterparts.

