EU to get extra Pfizer doses

BRUSSELS: The EU will receive an extra four million BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses over the next two weeks that its chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday would be deployed to Covid-19 "hotspots". The delivery -- over and above already agreed supplies from the vaccine-maker -- will go to affected border regions within the bloc to "help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people", she said in a statement.