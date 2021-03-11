close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

LinkedIn China suspends new sign-ups to ‘respect law’

World

March 11, 2021

BEIJING: Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement.

The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the country.

