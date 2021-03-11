Biden aides to hold first talks with China after visiting allies

Washington: President Joe Biden’s top aides will meet for the first time next week with Chinese officials in Alaska immediately on the heels of showing solidarity through trips to Asian allies, the State Department said on Wednesday.

With the Biden administration identifying China as the top US challenge, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will hold talks in Anchorage on March 18 with their counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.

The talks will come after Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin jointly visit both Japan and South Korea and as Austin separately heads on to India. In a flurry of diplomacy, Biden will also on Friday hold a three-way virtual summit with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan -- three nations deeply suspicious of China’s growing influence.

Biden and Blinken have both already spoken by telephone with Chinese leaders, with Biden saying he pressed President Xi Jinping on human rights, trade and its regional assertiveness in an unusually long two-hour call last month.

The Alaska talks will be the first between the Pacific powers since Yang met Blinken’s hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo in June in Hawaii -- a setting similarly chosen to be away from the high-stakes glare of national capitals.