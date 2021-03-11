Bulgaria polls

Sofia: Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called Wednesday for urgent action to "rescue press freedom" in Bulgaria ahead of next month’s elections, warning that independent media were "on the brink of disappearing".

The Paris-based watchdog, which goes by its French acronym, flagged up several incidents over the past year involving threats or physical attacks on Bulgarian journalists -- including an alleged police beating -- and accused the authorities of inaction. RSF criticised what it said was a tendency for government-critical outlets to receive less funding via state advertising and less access to official information, creating an unlevel playing field ahead of general elections on April 4.