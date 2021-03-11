Five sentenced to life in Turkey

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five men to life in jail for the 2016 murder of a Russian ambassador by a gunman who sought vengeance for Moscow’s support of Syrian forces’ destruction of Aleppo.

Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov was 62 when he was gunned down by 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at a photo exhibition in Ankara. The gunman shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) and "Don’t forget Aleppo" in reference to the Syrian city that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces obliterated with Russian backing at the height of the decade-long war.