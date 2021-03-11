Russian mining giant pays $2bn fine for Arctic spill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel announced on Wednesday it had paid a nearly $2 billion fine for a giant fuel spill in the Arctic last year.
Some 20,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into lakes and rivers near the northern city of Norilsk in May last year when a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant owned by Norilsk Nickel. President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency and ordered the mining conglomerate, which is owned by one of Russia’s richest men Vladimir Potanin, to pay for the spill.