Russian mining giant pays $2bn fine for Arctic spill

MOSCOW: Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel announced on Wednesday it had paid a nearly $2 billion fine for a giant fuel spill in the Arctic last year.

Some 20,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into lakes and rivers near the northern city of Norilsk in May last year when a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant owned by Norilsk Nickel. President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency and ordered the mining conglomerate, which is owned by one of Russia’s richest men Vladimir Potanin, to pay for the spill.