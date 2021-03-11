close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Lahore

March 11, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Education and Research will organise 12th Post Graduate Students’ Conference 2021 with the theme of “Learning Agility for Educational Change” on Thursday (today). Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter, University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer and others will participate in the conference.

