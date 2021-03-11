tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Education and Research will organise 12th Post Graduate Students’ Conference 2021 with the theme of “Learning Agility for Educational Change” on Thursday (today). Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter, University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer and others will participate in the conference.