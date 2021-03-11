close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Five PhD degrees awarded

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Basharat Hussain received PhD degree in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Politics of Pragmatism: A Study in Opposition, Governance and party Organisation from 1979 to 2013”, Zainab Shafaat in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis entitled “Effective Strategies of Social Media Marketing for Apparel Fashion Brands: A Triangulation Approach”, Asma Iqbal in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “United States Policy of Strategic Balance in South Asia: The Study of India as Strategic Ally, Fallouts on Pakistan”, Muhammad Irfan in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled “A Case Study of Master of Arts in English Language Teaching and Linguistics Programme at Institute of Education and Research” and Amir Ali in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “Re-Contextualising the Sikh Quest for Khalistan”.

