World Kidney Day today

LAHORE:International Kidney Day will be celebrated across the world on March 11 (today). This year, the day aims to raise awareness about how our kidneys keep us healthy and help us enjoy our lives.

The World Kidney Day steering committee has declared 2021 the year of “Living Well with Kidney Disease” to signify a shift from the current status quo of disease centricity to an era of patient empowerment, partnership and holistic symptom management. On this occasion, Dr Bilal Shahzad, one of the nephrologists at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore, said, “Kidney disease can affect those with cancer both, as a pre-existing condition or as a consequence of cancer and during treatment. A multidisciplinary collaboration between oncologists and nephrologists is key to prevent and manage kidney disease in cancer patients. By ensuring this, we promise world class care to all our patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital located in Lahore and in Peshawar.”