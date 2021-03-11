Rescue 1122 responds to 947 accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 947 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 997 were injured. Out of this, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 389 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.