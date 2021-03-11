CCPO holds open court; listens to citizens

LAHORE:CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an open court at Police Station Kahna Model Town Division here on Wednesday.

The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO on the spot directed the police officers concerned to immediate redress of their grievances. Most of the issues were related to family disputes and business deals. The CCPO promised with the citizens that the police will not let any land grabbers or mafia occupy their property and land.

Qabza mafia and goons have to either leave the city or spend their life as peace loving citizens. Without law enforcement agencies including police it is impossible to sustain peace in a society, he said.

The CCPO expressed his concerns over loss of lives of citizens due to kite-string and said the police have already forwarded their recommendations for harsh penalties for violation of Kite Flying Act.

The open courts were held in all the six divisions of police including Government Girls Middle School Rang Mahal, Police Station Iqbal Town, Police Station Kahna, Community Centre Marghazar Colony, Police Station North Cantt and Government Boys High School Shalimar.