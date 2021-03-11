PHA holds mural painting contest

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has organised a mural painting on New University Road in connection with the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival here on Wednesday.

PHA officials said 180 students from various colleges and universities across the city participated in the mural painting competition. The students of the painting competition expressed their views on culture and other sensitive topics in the language of colours through various paintings. Shields were also distributed.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Information, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani and Vice-Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed presented special prizes and prizes to the position holders and students participating in the competition.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said students in the painting competition beautifully highlighted Pakistani culture. Students are a valuable asset of the country and their artistic talents can put the country on path to development.

Congratulations to the students, teachers and PHA administration who participated in the competition, she said. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani said that in order to nurture the creativity of the students, PHA organises painting competition every year in the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival in which students from colleges and universities across the city participate.

In the painting competition, Amna, Asma and Mahnoor from Gulberg College Lahore bagged the first position while Rabab, Zainab, Saba and Hajra from Home Economics College and UMT bagged the third position.