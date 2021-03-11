Eye diseases linked to diabetes, high blood pressure

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that in order to be safe from eye complications, one has to get rid of diabetes, blood pressure and other diseases.

Modern eye surgeries, including cataracts are being performed while the eyes of children suffering from cancer are also being successfully treated at the Lahore General Hospital and it is the only public sector treatment centre in the country where this facility is available.

Prof Al-freed Zafar stated this while addressing the participants in a walk organised on the occasion of awareness week for black cataract. He said that timely diagnosis of eye diseases, including advanced glaucoma surgery, is very important and for its treatment, highly professional doctors and modern facilities are available in the Ophthalmology Department while in the outdoor a large number of patients are treated.

Prof Al-freed Zafar appreciated the services of Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan and Prof Samina Jahangir.

Prof Muhammad Moin and other eye specialists said that 7.5 million people worldwide suffer from visual impairment while the number in Pakistan is around 1.5 million and if steps are not taken for timely treatment and diagnosis by 2040, this number will reach 10 million. Cataracts are the enemy of human life and thousands of people lose their sight every year due to this disease, he added. Medical experts said that diabetes and blood pressure are common in our country, so to avoid eye diseases these diseases must be avoided. "Although advances in medical science have made it possible to treat and operate on cataracts, surgery is not possible if the disease is not diagnosed at an early stage and has become chronic," he said. Prof Hussain Ahmad and Prof Samina Jahangir termed cataract the enemy of eyesight.

Prof Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media said that we should pay as much attention to the eyes as heart disease and diabetes. He stressed on the need to launch an awareness campaign to control eye diseases in the beginning.

Blood camp: PRCS Punjab arranged a blood donation camp at Sheikhupura in which more than 55 blood bags were collected.

Chairman PRCS Punjab Justice ® Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that PRCS Punjab collects blood bags from different educational institutions and after processing, safe blood is transfused to Thalassaemia children free-of-cost. Furthermore, blood is also provided to the general public on demand. Blood camp was arranged with the efforts of Principal Imtiaz Ahmed.