Corona kills 29 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 29 more coronavirus patients died and 1,006 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 5,629, while confirmed cases reached 179,654 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,260 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,447,815 in the province.