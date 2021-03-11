close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Suspended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE:In connection with derailment of 15-Up between Mando Dairo and Sangi Stations, five Pakistan Railways officials have been suspended.

According to notification, Mudassar Shah Afridi DEN-III DEN(BS-18-OPS)/SUK, Peeran Ditta Ghulam Murtaza AEN(BS-17)/KPR, Amanat Ali PWI Gr-II(BS-16) Ghotki, Abdul Sattar driver 15-Up HQ Khanewal and Amir Muhammad Jan assistant driver 15-UP HQ Khanewal have been suspended with the approval of Chief Executive Officer / Sr General Manager.

