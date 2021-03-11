State land worth Rs425b retrieved

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue has retrieved state land worth Rs425 billion in different districts of the province. This was stated by Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar while talking to different delegations at his office here on Wednesday.

Giving the details, the minister said that the total value of retrieved state land is more than Rs425 billion and added that the record has been entered in the land bank as well. The government is following a policy of zero-tolerance against land grabbing, he said and added that institutional reforms have also been introduced so that people may not face any difficulty in their revenue matters.

The minister maintained that 115 Arazi record centres, satellite Arazi record centre and 20 mobile Arazi centres have helped the people in their revenue matters. Now, the hapless persons are saved from the hassle of moving from pillar to post for the solution to petty problems as facilities are provided under one roof.