Corona vaccination to people above 60 begins

LAHORE:The Punjab government started giving Covid-19 vaccination to people above 60 years of age on Wednesday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab said Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) have been set up in 104 locations in all districts of the province. Doctors and other medical staff trained by Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) have been deputed to conduct vaccination. The P&SHD has planned to vaccinate over 7 million individuals across Punjab. In this second phase of vaccination, the department has set up 20 vaccination centres in Expo Centre as a dedicated facility to avoid any danger of transmission of infectious diseases among people above the age of 60 in relatively-crowded hospitals in the city. Earlier, in the first phase, the frontline healthcare workers followed by doctors and medical staff in other specialties were vaccinated.

The elderly people who got their first vaccine jab expressed their satisfaction over the quality of vaccine, saying they did not experience any adverse reaction. They also appreciated P&SHD for making elaborate arrangements to ensure vaccination of registered citizens without any hiccups.

P&SHD Secretary Muhammad Usman said 150,000 people above the age of 60 have been registered so far. In view of any eventuality, all necessary emergency arrangements have been made, he said. He said people above the age of 60 may register for vaccination by sending an SMS with their CNIC number at 1166. The citizens may also contact at 1033 for any guidance or help.