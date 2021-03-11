Machinery issues resolved, 10,000 ton waste lifted: LWMC CEO

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has resolved all issues related to hiring of machinery after which more than 10,000 tons of waste was lifted. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday regarding Zero Waste Operation in the city, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan stated that all issues regarding machinery have been settled down. Till now more than 10,000 tons of waste has been lifted in an environment friendly manner whereas the operation was still underway.

He said that despite all the issues the department was working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in the city. ‘In future LWMC will ensure more transparent system and citizens will not be disappointed in any case’.

He further added that maintaining cleanliness in the city was our top most priority and in this regard company was using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city. He said there is a shortage of containers in the city. There are only 4,000 containers installed in the city whereas at least 12,000 containers were required in the city. ‘The issue of waste containers will also be resolved in a month’s time’.

He also said that the experienced companies were hired through PPRA rules for primary and secondary collection of waste. A five-day target has been set to lift 80% of the city's garbage. Top management and all officers/workers were serving to make mission Clean Lahore successful.

He further said that 100 machines were required in the system to ensure efficient sanitation in the city on a daily basis. Spokesperson for LWMC briefed that citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use Clean Lahore Mobile Application in case of any waste related complaint.