Opposition undermines national interest: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that opposition undermined the national interest for the sake of protecting their personal stakes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief minister said that negative role of the opposition would not be remembered in good words, adding that they had no strategy or plans to benefit the masses.

“The thieves faced defeat on every occasion because they used politics for loot and increasing their own bank balances”, he added.The culture of politics rooted in corruption and loot was being wiped out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that precious state land worth billions of rupees was being retrieved from grabbers. He was hopeful that the dream of a prosperous Pakistan would materialise gradually and ultimately.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a meeting about the irrigation department at his office to review the progress on development schemes. He directed to accelerate the pace of development work on ongoing schemes for their timely completion and appreciated the performance of the irrigation department.

The meeting decided to overcome the illegal practice of pumping out the canal water as the CM directed to constitute a committee to review rules for the extension of canal command areas. This committee will submit its comprehensive recommendations at the earliest.

It was further decided to devise a policy for retrieving illegal occupation of areas adjoining the canals. The CM directed that the policy should be presented according to the timeframe and ordered immediate steps to transfer the control of the Chashma Right Bank Canal to the irrigation department, adding that the summary be given final shape quickly.

The meeting was told that feasibility reports had cleared the construction of small dams in the areas of Hathi Morr, Talang Ban and Khantak/Jalebi Morr in Koh-e-Suleman and funds will be provided immediately for these projects. The chief minister directed to provide resources for the Chobara Branch phase-II adding that work should be started for the restoration of Gang Nullah under the Vohwa Development Project.

The construction of the spur of Lalu Dera Shah will be started soon and the irrigation, drainage, rivers act will be presented before the cabinet for approval. The meeting approved the electronic collection of abyana. The chief minister asked the resource mobilisation committee under the finance minister to examine the e-abyana system. This committee will submit detailed recommendations.