Japan’s 2011 disaster by the numbers

TOKYO: Japan this month marks 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory -- the massive earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown of March 11, 2011.

The scale of the devastation is difficult to capture, but here are some figures that help paint a picture. The undersea quake that struck at 2.46 p.m. local time on March 11 measured magnitude 9.0 and was one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded.

It hit at a depth of around 24 kilometres, roughly 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Japan’s Miyagi prefecture, and produced violent shaking throughout much of the country. It was so powerful that it moved Japan’s main Honshu island 2.4 metres east and may even have shifted the Earth itself on its axis.