Police sign MoUs with SZABIST, Ayesha Bawani Academy

The Sindh Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) and Ayesha Bawani Academy on Wednesday.

Making measures for the welfare of the heirs of martyrs of the Sindh Police, two more MoUs were signed between the police and SZABIST and Ayesha Bawani Academy at the Central Police Office.

The provincial inspector general of police, the secretary gthe SZABIST Board of Trust and the trustee of Ayesha Bawani Academy put their signatures on the documents. According to the MoU signed with Ayesha Bawani Academy, the children of the police martyrs will be given free education till matriculation, while under the MoU signed with SZABIST, the children of martyrs of police in Karachi and Larkana branches will be able to avail quality education for discounted fees.

According to the agreements, free and discounted education will benefit the children of police martyrs. The children will be referred by the AIG Welfare with all the necessary documents. The signatories to the MoUs included representatives of the DIG Headquarters Sindh, the DIG Finance, the AIG Welfare Sindh, SZABIST, Ayesha Bawani Academy, the director PR and Human Resources and administrator of the academy.