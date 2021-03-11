Covid kills six more as another 256 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 256 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,448 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 9,964 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 256 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 3,106,622 tests, which have resulted in 260,405 positive cases, which means that 8.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 4,284 patients across the province are currently infected: 3,968 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 305 at hospitals, while 274 patients are in critical condition, of whom 44 are on life support.

He added that 142 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 251,673, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 256 fresh cases of Sindh, 129 (or 50.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 52 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 37 from District Korangi, 18 from District South, 12 from District Central, eight from District Malir and two from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Matiari has reported 24 new cases, Hyderabad 13, Sanghar 10, Badin seven, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Larkana six each, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Kambar five each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Thatta and Jacobabad three each, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.