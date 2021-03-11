Man shot dead in Sohrab Goth

A man died at hospital after being shot in Ayub Goth within the Sohrab Goth

police limits on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where he was referred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Sohrab Goth police said 50-year-old Saeed was shot once in his head. According to SHO Mehboob Elahi, the man left his house to offer Fajr prayers when some unidentified persons shot and killed him. He was unmarried and ran a bookshop in his house for a living.

The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. Police investigators had collected three empty shells from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. A case has been registered while an investigation is

continuing.