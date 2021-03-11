Educational institutions in Sindh to remain open: Ghani

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said no educational institutions are to be closed in Sindh and the provincial government on the advice of the school education and literacy department’s (SELD) steering committee will continue with the policy of

allowing 50 per cent of pupils to come to schools and colleges.

“The SELD is trying to ensure implementation of SOPs at educational institutes,” he said, adding that so far 141 schools and four colleges in Sindh had been closed after receiving reports of coronavirus patients. If more cases of Covid-19 were reported from educational institutes, the department would take immediate action, he said.

The minister explained that the National Command and Operation Centre, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in seven cities of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, had decided to close educational institutions for 15 days only in the affected cities and no educational institutions were being closed in Sindh and Balochistan.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, after a meeting of the NCOC, announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday, March 15 onwards following a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

“All educational institutions in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot will remain closed from March 15 till 28," he said, adding that the closure will be counted as a spring break. Briefing the media, the federal minister said the situation in Sindh and Balochistan was normal.

As per the decisions taken in the NCOC meeting, only 50 per cent of students are allowed to attend schools in Sindh and Balochistan and they have to observe all the SOPs, including social distancing and wearing masks.

During a press conference on February 28, Ghani announced the reopening of schools in Sindh on March 1. He explained that 50 per cent of students would attend their educational institutes one day and the remaining 50 per cent would come to the institutes the day next.

The Sindh education minister said the management of the schools, colleges and universities would be responsible for the implementation of the SOPs. If the administration of any educational institute failed to implement the SOPs, the education department would take action against them.