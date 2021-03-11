Lyon cruise through in women’s Champions League

BRONDBY, Denmark: Reigning champions Lyon won 3-1 at Brondby on Wednesday to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Women´s Champions League.

In other early games on Wednesday, Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in Italy to advance and Wolfsburg won 2-0 away to go through against ISK of Norway in a game played in Hungary.

In Denmark, Lyon, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had an early shock.

Nanna Christiansen gave the home team an 11th minute lead, but English striker Nikita Parris replied after 32 minutes and Melvine Malard put the visitors ahead in the match 10 minutes later.