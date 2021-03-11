close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Babar slips in ranking

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Babar Azam on Wednesday dropped to fourth position from third in the latest Twenty20 rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the rankings, England’s Dawid Malan continues to hold the first slot while Australia’s Aaron Finch has grabbed second position.

India’s Virat Kohli is at the sixth position.

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, who recently had a spectacular series against Australia, also reached the top 10 of the rankings. He is currently at the 8th position.

In the list of T20 bowlers, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan remains at the first position, while Tabriz Shamsi of South Africa took the second spot, followed by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Afghanistan at the third position.

Latest News

More From Sports