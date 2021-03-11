PCB starts clubs registration process

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened up the process of cricket clubs registration and has started receiving applications.

According to an official of the PCB, the clubs can apply for registration through an online form available at www.pcb.com.pk/clubregistration till March 24.

Only the president of the club can apply for registration, holding a valid CNIC and a functional e-mail address of the club.

Upon successful verification of the applications, the presidents will receive another online link on the registered e-mail address through which they will enter the remaining data relating to categories of membership and players. The clubs whose applications fail the verification process will also be notified with reasons.

Hard copy of the club data will be submitted to the Chairperson of the First Board of relevant Cricket Association (CA) for further verification and scrutiny. The club registration will be confirmed after the scrutiny by a PCB-nominated inspection team.

In the first phase only those clubs which participated in either Fazal Mehmood club tournaments organised by the PCB in 2017-18 or in 2018-19 and fulfil the requisite criteria, will be awarded voting rights. The remaining clubs will be considered for voting rights after the second scrutiny.

There are three membership categories: Affiliate, Associate and Full, with the last two having voting rights for their respective City Cricket Associations.