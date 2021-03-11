close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

First Boards meeting with PCB officials on Saturday

Sports

Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

KARACHI: The heads of the First Boards will hold a meeting with the PCB officials at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Saturday to discuss the next 12 months objectives.

In addition, the PCB domestic team will be presenting the domestic structure and plans to each of the six Board’s in the coming week.

“During the meeting, the PCB will present on the PCB Constitution 2019, club registration process and domestic cricket structure, besides discussing various appointments as part of the administrative setup,” the PCB said.

The First Boards were notified on March 5 for a one-year period during which they will carry out functions attributed to the management committees in the Model Constitutions for City Cricket and Cricket Associations.

