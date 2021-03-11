close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 11, 2021

Lyon cruise through in women’s Champions League

Sports

AFP
March 11, 2021

BRONDBY, Denmark: Reigning champions Lyon won 3-1 at Brondby on Wednesday to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Women´s Champions League.

In other early games on Wednesday, Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in Italy to advance and Wolfsburg won 2-0 away to go through against ISK of Norway in a game played in Hungary.

In Denmark, Lyon, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had an early shock.

Nanna Christiansen gave the home team an 11th minute lead, but English striker Nikita Parris replied after 32 minutes and Melvine Malard put the visitors ahead in the match 10 minutes later.

Latest News

More From Sports