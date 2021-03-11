Muguruza, Sabalenka set-up rematch in Dubai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Garbine Muguruza and Aryna Sabalenka will square off for a second consecutive week as they both claimed statement victories to move into the Dubai quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The ninth-seeded Muguruza handed French Open champion Iga Swiatek a tough lesson as she cruised past the Polish teenager 6-0, 6-4 in just over an hour.
Sabalenka, the third seed, used her power game to the fullest extent to eliminate Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-2 and set up a revenge bout with Muguruza, who ousted her from the Doha second round last week.
“It’s always great battles playing against her (Muguruza). This time I will be focused from the beginning of the match and I’ll put pressure on her,” said Sabalenka, who is the last remaining top-eight seed in the draw.
“I’ll just try to work for every point and do my best and make sure I can get this win back.”
Muguruza, who owns a tour-leading 15 match-wins this season, is feeling confident ahead of her rematch with Sabalenka.
“Back-to-back matches is good. That means I’m playing the top players, that means I’m getting into the deep rounds. I’m looking forward for another battle,” said the two-time major champion.
Earlier in the day, Jessica Pegula handed Karolina Pliskova a second hefty defeat in as many weeks as she knocked out the sixth-ranked Czech 6-0, 6-2 to march into the quarter-finals.
The American world number 36, who enjoyed a breakthrough run to the quarters at the Australian Open last month, needed a mere 53 minutes to send Pliskova packing in even more dominating fashion than the straight-sets drubbing she gave her last week in Doha.
- ‘Super fast’ -
Pegula has now won 13 of her last 15 matches on tour and is through to the quarter-finals at a WTA 1000-level tournament for the second time in her career.
“This is definitely the best of any other year I’ve had (on tour),” said the 26-year-old.
“I’m just really happy I’m able to do it, especially in a time where, with the pandemic it’s been really hard to know what’s going to happen in the future, so I think also in a way maybe it helped me mentally not to take each match for granted.”
A Pliskova double fault handed Pegula an early break of serve and the American did not blink en route to a 20-minute 6-0 lead.
Pliskova started the second set on better footing, breaking serve in the opening game, but Pegula pegged her back and stormed to victory when her second-seeded opponent struck her seventh double fault of the match.
“Of course my tennis was not there but I think she has a lot to do with it,” said Pliskova.
“She’s playing super fast, she doesn’t mind my speed, so I have to give a lot of credit to her.”
Sixth seed and 2019 champion Belinda Bencic was another high-profile casualty as she fell to Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 in a two-hour 17-minute battle.
Potapova, ranked 88 in the world, will next take on Czech world No 63 Barbora Krejcikova, who outclassed Russian three-time finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-2.
Belgian 10th seed Elise Mertens recovered from an early 1-3 deficit to overcome Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.
Mertens, who led the tour last season in match-wins, wrapped up the victory with her seventh ace of the contest and will battle Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.
American teenager Coco Gauff was also a winner on Wednesday and awaits the winner of the duel between Ons Jabeur and Jil Teichmann.