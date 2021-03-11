Remounts, BN, Diamond Paints register wins

LAHORE: Remounts, BN and Diamond Paints moved past their respective rivals in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Ignacio Negri fired in fabulous five goals in the Remounts’ thrilling 7-6 victory over Barry’s in the first match of the day. Vieri Antinori and LD Imran Shahid were the other key contributors from the winning side. For the losing side, Ernesto Trotz hammered fantastic four goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan struck one.

Imran Shahid opened the account for Remounts to take 1-0 lead, which was soon equalised by Barry’s Ernesto Trotz at 2-all. Ignacio Negri scored one to provide Remounts 2-1 lead. The only goal of the second chukker was struck by Trotz to draw the score at 2-all. The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides hit one goal each to make it 3-all.

They scored a brace each in the fourth chukker to square the things at 5-all. Remounts started fifth and decisive chukker aggressively and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn a 7-5 lead. Barry’s were able to score one more goal but that was not enough and they lost the match by 6-7.

Raul Laplacette steered Diamond Paints to a convincing 8-6 victory over Master Paints Black. Laplacette emerged as star of the day with a contribution of fantastic four goals while Ramiro Zaveletta banged in a brace and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani hit one goal each. For Master Paints Black, Matias Vial Parez cracked a quartet and Mariano Raigal and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one goal apiece.

Diamond Paints dominated the match right from the word as they banged in a brace - one each by Mir Huzaifa and Zaveletta - to gain 2-0 lead, which they further enhanced in the second chukker by converting another brace - one each by Saqib and Laplacette - to earn a healthy 4-0 lead.

Laplacette thrashed in two more goals in the third chukker to further stretch their lead to 6-0 while Matias scored the first one for Master Paints Black to reduce the margin to 6-1. Diamond Paints scored one more goal to enhance their lead to 7-1. Master Paints Black struck one to reduce the margin to 7-2.

Master Paints Black bounced back well in the fifth and last chukker hammering four goals to reduce the deficit to 7-6. Diamond Paints scored one through Matias to win the match by 8-6.

Helped by a hat-trick of Juan Maria Ruiz, BN outpaced Risala by 6-2. The remaining contribution came from Eulogio Celestino, Raja Mikail Sami and Baber Naseem - all scored one goal apiece. For Risala, Dylan Rossiter and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one goal each.