Equestrian Usman’s Olympic journey in jeopardy

KARACHI: Melbourne-based Pakistan’s top equestrian Usman Khan’s Olympic journey may be affected if the government does not finance him promptly for the purchase of a new horse.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee issued orders a couple of months back that Usman should be compensated for the purchase of a new horse after his horse Azad Kashmir, through which he had made it to the Tokyo Olympics, died last year.

Sources close to Usman said that the equestrian has already submitted relevant documents which were required by the PSB but so far no progress has been made in that direction.

Usman, who created history by making it to the Olympics in 2019, will have to maintain his position until the end of the qualifying events which run till June.

Usman has already cleared two hurdles in Robertson and Sydney, but needs to do better in his minimum next three qualifying events. Sources revealed that he is direly in need of the money for the purchase of a top-class horse which is very important for him to meet the tough challenge.

Having struggled for 15 years by spending from his own pocket, Usman became the first equestrian in Pakistan’s history to qualify for the Olympics.

This correspondent tried to contact a senior official of the PSB but he neither attended the call nor responded despite seeing a whatsapp message.